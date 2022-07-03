triple shooting

3 shot, 1 killed after shots fired into crowd in backyard of Grand Crossing home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a backyard early Sunday morning in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The attack occurred during a violent eight-hour span in Chicago during which at least 16 people were shot, two fatally, late Saturday into early Sunday.

The victims were with multiple people in the backyard of a house in the 7000 block of South Harper Avenue about 5:30 a.m. when someone approached and fired into the crowd, Chicago police said.

A man, 24, was shot multiple times in the body and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Two women, 24 and 30, both suffered multiple gunshots to the body and initially went to Jackson Park Hospital before going to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The younger woman's condition was stabilized and the older woman was in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Around the same time, a man was shot after confronting a person trying to break into his car Sunday morning in Burnside.

About 5:30 a.m., the man confronted someone trying to break into his car in the 9300 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said.

The 38-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
