Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on Stony Island Park porch, police say

Man shot, killed on South Side porch, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot Friday in Stony Island Park on the South Side.

He was sitting on a porch about 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.

The 30-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

