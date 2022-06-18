Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed on Stony Island Park porch, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot Friday in Stony Island Park on the South Side.He was sitting on a porch about 8:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Bennett Avenue when someone opened fire, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.The 30-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.