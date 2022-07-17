deadly shooting

Chicago shooting: 2 killed after groups exchange gunfire in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were killed during a shooting early Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The two were in a vehicle going south about 2:40 a.m. in the 800 block of South Albany Avenue when a red SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, leading to shooting between occupants in both vehicles, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the head, and a 25-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the upper back, police said.

Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

SEE ALSO | Shots fired at Chicago police officers in Humboldt Park, SWAT called to scene, CPD says

Two handguns were recovered at the scene.

No one was in custody.

Less than 12 hours earlier, another man was fatally shot less than a mile away.

The man, 56, was on the sidewalk about 5:15 p.m. in the 600 block of South California Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalechicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeshots firedgun violencechicago violenceman shotman killedchicago police department
DEADLY SHOOTING
6 killed, 13 others hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
$15K reward offered for information in fatal shooting of UIC student
Siblings charged in fatal shooting during carjacking in Oak Park
7-Eleven shootings: Suspects arrested in string of deadly robberies
TOP STORIES
Off-duty cop shoots, kills man who allegedly opened fire at reunion
Chicago police officer in grave condition after attempted suicide
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
Anti-abortion rights advocate stunned lawmaker at House hearing
6 killed, 13 others hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
What are the best sports movies?
Report on the Uvalde school massacre to be released Sunday
Show More
LIVE: Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Huge Indiana fire under control, investigation underway: authorities
Shots fired at CPD officers on NW Side, SWAT called to scene: police
Child among 5 seriously hurt in I-290 rollover crash, authorities say
Man carrying rifle, Bible, ammo tackled near hundreds of kids at mall
More TOP STORIES News