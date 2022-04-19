deadly shooting

Boy, 15, charged with shooting, killing man during West Garfield Park argument, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a man during an argument Monday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The teen was arrested moments after the shooting the 43-year-old man in the 4700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said Tuesday.

The man was struck in his armpit and leg around 11:40 a.m., and died later at Stroger Hospital, authorities said. His name hasn't been released.

The boy, whose name wasn't released because of his age, faces a count of first-degree murder.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
