Man, 23, critically wounded in shooting at Austin gas station, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was critically wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.According to police, the 23-year-old was getting into a vehicle at a gas station around 11:07 p.m. in the 5100-block of West North Avenue when someone in a red sedan fired shots at him.He was hit multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.No one is in custody.Area North detectives are investigating.