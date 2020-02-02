Man, 23, critically wounded in shooting at Austin gas station, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was critically wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.
According to police, the 23-year-old was getting into a vehicle at a gas station around 11:07 p.m. in the 5100-block of West North Avenue when someone in a red sedan fired shots at him.
He was hit multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No one is in custody.
Area North detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
