Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot while riding bicycle in Woodlawn, police say

CHICAGO -- A bicyclist was fatally shot Saturday night in Woodlawn on the South Side.

About 9:50 p.m., a man was riding a bike in the 6000 block of South Champlain Avenue when he was shot in the neck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died due to his injuries, police said.

His age or name wasn't immediately known.

No one was in custody.

