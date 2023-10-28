WATCH LIVE

Man dies after he was found shot in West Pullman parking lot, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, October 28, 2023 7:44PM
CHICAGO -- A man died after he was found shot early Saturday in a West Pullman parking lot on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to a call of shots fire about 1:40 a.m. in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street found the man bleeding from gunshot wounds inside a stopped vehicle in a parking lot, Chicago police said.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was shot in the left armpit and right thigh and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he died due to his injuries, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

