Chicago shooting: Man shot, critically injured while walking dog in Back of the Yards, police say

CHICAGO -- A 32-year-old man was critically wounded after he was shot walking his dog early Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, police said.

He was walking in the 5400 block of South Honore Street when two unknown men shot him multiple times, police said.

The was initially listed to be in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

No one has been arrested, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)