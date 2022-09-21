Marquette Park shooting: Boy, 15, shot by Chicago police faces aggravated assault, weapons charges

An armed juvenile was hurt in a Chicago police shooting while trying to flee from officers on the South Side, COPA said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy faces aggravated assault and weapons charges after officers observed him with a gun over the weekend and opened fire, striking him several times.

Officers were "touring" the Chicago Lawn area early Sunday and approached a group of people standing near an alley in the 7200-block of South Artesian Avenue in Marquette Park just before 2 a.m., Chicago police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said.

They began to run away, and officers noticed one in the group was armed and began shooting at him, according to police and COPA. No other details of the incident have been released.

The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in fair condition. He has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault to a peace officer and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The boy's name has not been released due to his age.

COPA said body cameras captured the shooting.

COPA will release the video within 60 days of each incident unless prohibited by court order or the Juvenile Court Act.

An officer was transported to an area hospital for observation and was listed in good condition. One weapon was recovered on the scene and a second weapon was recovered in the area during the course of the investigation, police said.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days as the use of force is investigated.

COPA asked anyone with information about or video footage of the incident to contact them at 312-746-3609 or by visiting ChicagoCOPA.org.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.