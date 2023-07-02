WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Man hit by car, then shot in McKinley Park parking lot, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, July 2, 2023 11:17PM
CHICAGO -- A man was critically injured after he was struck by a car and then shot early Sunday in McKinley Park.

The 35-year-old man was running through a parking lot around 12:40 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a blue sedan hit him, Chicago police said.

The man fell to the ground, then someone inside the car began shooting at him, police said.

He was shot twice in the right thigh and once in the left thigh. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests were reported.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

