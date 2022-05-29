Chicago shootings: 21 shot, 4 fatally, in Memorial Day weekend violence, CPD says

A 16-year-old girl was among five people seriously wounded in a shooting after a fight broke out Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side. The group of five, ranging in age from 16 to 33, were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue about 1:30 a.m. when a fight broke out and shots were fired, Chicago police said. The teen was shot in the back, a man and woman, both 21, were shot in the left arm and a 33-year-old man was shot in the face, officials said. They were all taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. A second 21-year-old man was shot in the left side of the body and taken to Stroger Hospital, also in serious condition. No one was in custody.
A man was shot to death early Sunday morning in Englewood on the South Side. The man, whose age was unknown, was on a sidewalk in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and body, Chicago police said. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene. No one was in custody.
Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the West Side. A woman and man, 27 and 25, were in a car in the 2900 block of West 31st Street about 11:45 p.m. when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was shot in the right arm and left leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was reportedly in fair condition, officials said. The woman was grazed in her finger and refused medical treatment, police said. No one was in custody.
SATURDAY
Two men are dead after they opened fire at each other Saturday evening in Englewood on the South Side, according to Chicago police. The shootout happened about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when each man pulled a gun on the other and opened fire, police said. Both were struck by bullets and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified one of the men as Derrick Washington, 29. The other man, 38, hasn't been identified yet. Area detectives are investigating.
One person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the South West Side. About 1:30 p.m., a male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified. There was no one in custody.
Last weekend, one person was killed and 26 others wounded in shootings across the city.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)