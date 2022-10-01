Chicago shooting: Person found shot in head, killed inside home on Near South Side, police say

CHICAGO -- A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in a Near South Side home.

The male, whose age wasn't known, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 11:40 a.m. inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He hasn't been identified.

No arrests were made.

