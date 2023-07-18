An attempted robbery turned into a Chicago shooting on Western Ave. early Saturday morning, the police department said.

Chicago shooting: 2 charged after man shot during attempted robbery in Morgan Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have been charged after an attempted robbery turned into a shooting early Saturday on Chicago's South Side, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. in Morgan Park near West 110th Street and Western Avenue.

Police said Christopher Brooks, 18, and a 17-year-old boy tried to rob a 22-year-old man at gunpoint. When the victim refuse to hand over their belongings, police said, he was shot in the chest, and the suspects ran away.

Both suspects have been charged with first-degree attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and is in fair condition. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood