Chicago shooting: Man shot walking along lakefront near Museum Campus, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday near the Museum Campus on the Near South Side.

The man, 20, was walking along the lakefront in the 1200 block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
