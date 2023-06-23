Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy, man shot near UIC campus, police say

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy and a man were shot and wounded Thursday night near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus on the Near West Side.

At about 11:30 p.m., they were in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The boy told police that he heard gunshots and felt pain in his arm, then saw someone drive away in a black SUV, police said. He was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm.

The man, 18, was grazed in the head and took himself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was treated for his injury and released, police said.

No arrests were made.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)