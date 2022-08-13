WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Woman shot while in vehicle on Near North Side, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
8 minutes ago
Police cars
Shutterstock

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was shot while inside a vehicle on the city's Near North Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

The woman, 19 years old, was in the 1-100 block of West Ohio Street when she heard gunshots and felt pain at about 5:04 a.m., police said. She was shot once in the back.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said. No one is in custody and Area Three Detectives are investigating.

Police did not provide further information about the shooting.

