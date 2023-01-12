Chicago police ask for public's help in solving deadly Near West Side shooting of 14-year-old boy

Chicago shootings killed 2 teens on the same day in Englewood and the Near West Side, CPD says.

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help in solving the slaying of a 14-year-old boy, who was shot to death a year ago on the Near West Side.

On Jan. 12, 2022, Javion Ivy was two blocks from Robert Nathaniel Dett Elementary School and Chicago Bulls College Prep in the 2200-block of West Adams Street when someone shot him twice in the chest just before 4 p.m., police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Detectives released a video from private and city surveillance cameras, along with photos of the suspected gunman and said they needed help identifying the person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three Detectives at (312) 744-8261. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com.

