Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, December 18, 2022 3:41AM
CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side.

A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The vehicle then crashed into a tree in that same block.

Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, but later died, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. Their names haven't been released.

No arrests have been reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

