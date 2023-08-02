A Chicago shooting left a man dead on South Lowe Avenue in New City Tuesday night, CPD says. The man was killed while driving.

New City shooting: Man shot, killed while driving, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot while driving in the New City neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.

The man, who hasn't been identified, was driving in the 5300-block of South Lowe Avenue when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the back. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

SEE ALSO: Logan Square robbery: Video shows 1 of 2 brazen armed robberies of USPS Chicago mail carriers

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

A mail carrier was also shot Tuesday in a brazen armed robbery that took place just minutes before another Chicago mail carrier was robbed.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)