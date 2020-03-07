1 injured in Gage Park exchange of gunfire involving off-duty CPD officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the people who opened fire on two adults in a car in Gage Park, one of whom was an off-duty CPD officer.

Police said the off-duty officer and a 41-year-old man were in a vehicle in the 5100-block of South Washtenaw Avenue at about 8 p.m. Friday when a black vehicle approached. Someone inside the car fired shots towards the victims.

The 41-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the calf and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Police said the off-duty officer returned fire, but it was not immediately known if anyone inside the black car was struck.

An investigation by Area Central detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogage parkchicago shootingchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News