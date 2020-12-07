Boy, 15, killed in Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Monday afternoon in Fernwood on the South Side.Isaiah Wade was near an alley in the 10000 block of South Perry Avenue about 2:25 p.m. when gunfire rang out and he was shot in his head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 3 p.m., officials said.No arrest has been made.