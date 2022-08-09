Man injured in North Kenwood shooting after confronting car thieves: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A man was shot early Tuesday in North Kenwood after confronting three men trying to steal his car, Chicago police said.

The man, 38, saw the thieves inside his car in the 4600-block of South Lake Park about 12:15 a.m. and approached them, police said. One them opened fire and shot the man in the leg before fleeing, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No one else was injured.

Authorities arrested two suspects and later arrested the third.

Charges are pending.

Area One detectives are investigating.

