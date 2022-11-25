Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot while driving in North Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO -- Two teens were hospitalized after being shot in North Lawndale Thursday night, police said.

A boy, 16, and girl, 17, were driving in the 2900 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone opened fire and struck them both around 9:15 p.m., according to Chicago police. The boy was shot in the leg and the girl was shot in the neck and back.

Both are listed in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating. No further details were available.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)