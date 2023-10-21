Man killed in North Lawndale shooting on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found fatally shot early Saturday in North Lawndale on the West Side.

The man, 29, was found by officers with gunshot wounds to his body around 3:25 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, police said.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)