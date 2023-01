Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot multiple times in North Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night in North Lawndale.

Chicago police said the teen suffered two gunshot wounds to the wrist in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard about 9:40 p.m.

No other details were given. No one was reported in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)