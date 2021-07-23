North Lawndale shootings: 3 persons of interest questioned in 2 incidents that killed 1, injured 9

WATCH | Chicago police update on 2 mass shootings in Lawndale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are questioning three persons of interest in the two separate North Lawndale shootings that killed a teenager and injured nine other people Wednesday night.Police have not given any details on the persons of interest, whether they were involved in one or both shootings, or what their involvement may be. They also have not said if they are still looking for other suspects.Five people, including two teenagers, were wounded in the first shooting near W. 13th St. and S. Christiana Ave. around 6:05 p.m. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 22 years old, police said.Chicago police said a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head died at Stroger Hospital. A 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head is in critical condition at Mt. Sinai, and three other adult males are also hospitalized in stable condition there.About five minutes later, five more people, including three more teenagers, were shot just blocks away near W. Douglas Blvd. and S. Ridgeway Ave. Police said a 15-year-old boy, 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.An 18-year-old male who was shot in the upper body is in critical condition, police said. A 22-year-old male was shot in the right thigh and taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.No other details on the circumstances of either shooting have been released.Chicago police said there is a lot of work ahead of them and are hoping the community may be able to help fill in the gaps of what happened."This is becoming an effort where we're going to need a nall-hands-on-deck approach," said Chicago Police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato. "And that approach is going to involve our community. Our community getting involved and saying what's going on. Our community who has cell phone pictures, who has Facebook information. We're gonna need your help."