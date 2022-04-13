chicago shooting

Boy, 16, and woman wounded in separate shootings minutes apart on Northwest Side

CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy and a woman were wounded in separate shootings minutes apart Tuesday evening on the Northwest Side.

The teen was in an alley in the 5800 block of West Walton Street about 6:25 p.m. when he was grazed in the right arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition, officials said.

Minutes later, a woman, 20, was traveling in a car in the 4200 block of West Fullerton Avenue when she was shot in the back, police said.

She was taken to Community First Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.


No one from either incident was in custody.

