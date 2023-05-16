A Chicago shooting left a man dead in a vehicle on North Kenton Avenue in Old Irving Park Monday night, CPD says.

Old Irving Park shooting: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on NW Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 44-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday night, Chicago police said.

The man was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the 3700-block of North Kenton Avenue in the city's Old Irving Park neighborhood just before 11:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced deceased on the scene, CPD said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately clear, and he had not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

No one is custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

