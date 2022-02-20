chicago shooting

3 hurt in Old Irving Park shooting at 'social gathering,' Chicago police say

Chicago violence: All hospitalized in fair condition, officials say
Chicago shooting injures 3 in Old Irving Park

CHICAGO -- Three people were shot early Sunday morning at a "social gathering" in Old Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

Two men and a woman were inside a venue in the 4200-block of West Irving Park Road when a gunman entered and opened fire about 1:10 a.m., police said.

One man, 29, was struck in the chest while the other man, 30, was shot in the left leg, police said. The woman, 30, was shot in the right leg, officials said.

All three were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

