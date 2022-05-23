Man charged with murder after driver killed in Old Irving Park shooting in February

CHICAGO -- An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a driver in Irving Park in February.Gaven Leon, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Ryan Balbag, Chicago police said.On Feb. 3, Leon opened fire and struck Balbag in the eye as he was driving with two passengers in the 4000 block of North Pulaski Road, police said. Balbag was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died.Leon was arrested Sunday, and he is expected to appear in bond court Monday.