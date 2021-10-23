chicago shooting

Teen injured in Park Manor drive-by shooting on South Side, Chicago police say

Teen boy shot in Park Manor drive-by shooting

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Park Manor on the South Side.

About 11:55 a.m., the boy was walking in the 6600 block of South King Drive, when someone inside a vehicle pulled up and fired shots before fleeing, Chicago police said.

He was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
