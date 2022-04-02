triple shooting

Chicago shooting: 3 wounded in Pilsen shootout, police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- Three people were wounded in a shootout Friday night in Pilsen on the Southwest Side.

Three men were involved in a shootout with gunmen in a red pickup truck in the 900 block of West Cullerton Street about 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago sees a drop in homicides, shootings; carjackings, other crimes up from year ago

Another man, 34, was shot in the buttocks and a 33-year-old man was shot in the right arm, police said.

Both walked into Stroger and were listed in fair condition, police said.

Police couldn't confirm what started the shootout.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenchicago shootingtriple shootingchicago crimeshootoutgun violenceshots firedshootingchicago violencechicago police department
TRIPLE SHOOTING
3 injured in shooting at Wood Dale bowling alley: police
Rogers Park shooting leaves 3 hurt near Red Line stop
2 killed, 1 critically wounded in East Chatham shooting
3 men hurt in suburban sports bar shooting: Rolling Meadows police
TOP STORIES
Will Smith resigns from Academy following Chris Rock slap backlash
Girl with alopecia says she was bullied following Oscars slap
West suburban teacher accused of misconduct, placed on leave
Woman finds out her gynecologist is also her biological father
'Tyson the Bison' makes new appearance in north suburbs
Chicago holds 2 town hall halls amid fewer shootings, more carjackings
Man fatally shot after argument on Northwest Side, Chicago police say
Show More
North Shore high school varsity team under investigation for hazing
Coach K's last dance: Chicago native makes run for 6th championship
1 killed in west suburban hit-and-run, police say
Chicago police SUV runs over teen in Roseland | Video
Chicago Weather: Cold rain and snow Saturday
More TOP STORIES News