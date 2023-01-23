13-year-old boy wounded in Chicago shooting on South Side: CPD

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday night in Pocket Town on the South Side.

The teen was near a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 1100-block of East 67th Street when a dark-colored vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer's Children's Hospital, where he was in fair condition, police said.

SEE MORE: Chicago shootings: 30 shot, 7 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

No one was in custody.

At least 30 people have been shot, seven fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago, police said.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)