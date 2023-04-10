Unmarked Chicago police squad car hit by gunfire; No officers injured

Chicago police said an unmarked CPD squad car was hit by gunfire on the South Side Sunday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An unmarked Chicago police squad car was hit by gunfire on the South Side Sunday night, police said.

The officers were sitting in the vehicle in the 4600-block of South Damen Avenue at about 10:59 p.m. when someone fired in their direction, police said.

A bullet pierced the windshield and became lodged in the rear passenger door, police said. The three officers in the vehicle were not injured and did not return fire, police said.

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

