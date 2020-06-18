4 shot, including 9-year-old girl in Auburn Gresham on South Side, Chicago fire officials say

CHICAGO -- A 9-year-old girl is one of four people who were shot Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. after a disagreement in the parking lot of an apartment complex near 76th Street and Loomis Boulevard.

One male fired shots into a group, and another male returned fire.

Four people were struck, including a 9-year-old girl who was shot in the leg, police said. She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Two 19-year-old men were shot in their thighs, while a third man, 31, was struck in the upper lip, police said. They were also hospitalized in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

