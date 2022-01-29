Chicago shooting: Man shot while trying to buy car in Washington Heights

CHICAGO -- A man, 46 years old, was shot while attempting to purchase a car on Friday afternoon in Washington Heights.
The man was trying to buy a used car about 5:15 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Halsted Street when the suspect announced a robbery and fired shots, the Chicago Police Department said.
He was struck in the abdomen and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.
No arrests were made. Police did not provide further information about the incident.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
