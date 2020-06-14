2 men charged after CPD officer dragged by stolen car, police-involved shooting in Englewood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6245600" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police provide an update on an officer-involved shooting in Englewood Friday.

CHICAGO -- Felony charges have been filed against two men accused of dragging a Chicago police officer with a stolen vehicle before another officer shot them Friday in Englewood on the South Side.Darien Mitchell, 21, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, according to a statement from Chicago police. Cordero Ramey, 20, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a FOID card or concealed-carry license.They also face a felony count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.An officer with the auto theft task force saw Mitchell and Ramey in the stolen Chevrolet Malibu about 5 p.m. in the 7000-block of South Green Street, police said. The officer approached the car on foot, but the driver sped off and dragged him a short distance.More officers responded, and one of them opened fire, striking the suspects, CPD Chief of Operations Fred Waller said at a news conference Friday. The car crashed in an alley in the 7200-block of South Green, between Green and Halsted streets.The officer who was dragged was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition, police said.Mitchell, who lives in west suburban Maywood, and Ramey, who lives in Englewood, were arrested at the scene and a weapon was recovered, police said. Both men suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.They are expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Sunday, according to police.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating, and the officers have been placed on 30-day administrative leave, Waller said.