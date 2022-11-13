1 injured, 5 in custody, 2 guns recovered after police-involved shooting in East Garfield Park: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five people are in custody and a man is left injured after a police-involved shooting in East Garfield Park Saturday.

A man was shot in the 600-block of North Central Park Avenue, according to Chicago police. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Two CPD officers were taken to Rush Medical Center for evaluation but were not shot, officials said.

Police said five people were taken into custody following the incident. Two guns were also recovered.

Police have not released any other details at this time. Police are expected to hold a press conference shortly.

Track crime and safety in your neighborhood