police shooting

Chicago police shooting: Man sentenced 31 years for opening fire at CPD station, wounding 3 officers

EMBED <>More Videos

25th district officers shot during Lovell Jordan arrest honored for service

CHICAGO -- A man who opened fire from the back seat of a Chicago police car, injuring three officers before he was shot and left paralyzed, has been sentenced to 31 years in prison.

The sentence was handed down Monday after Lovelle Jordan, 27, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated battery against a police officer.

RELATED: Charges filed in CPD shooting at 25th District station; 1 officer remains hospitalized, 2 others released

Jordan had been arrested in July of 2020 after getting into a stolen 2018 Porsche in the Austin neighborhood and managed to hide a gun in his clothes when he was taken into custody, according to prosecutors.

Once handcuffed, his hands behind his back, Jordan pleaded with officers to let him move his hands to the front of his body. Officers said no. Jordan was placed in a police SUV and taken to the Grand Central District police station at 5555 W. Grand Ave.

RELATED: Felon charged with shooting Chicago police officers has decade-long history of drug and gun crimes

While in the SUV, Jordan was able to move his hands to the front and pulled the gun from his clothes, police said. Once at the station, an officer opened the back door of the SUV and Jordan opened fire.

Jordan fired at least five shots, striking an officer in the shoulder and neck, prosecutors said. Two other officers suffered less serious wounds: One was shot in his protective vest, but the bullet didn't penetrate; the other officer was wounded in the hip.

SEE MORE: Chicago police officers honored following July shootout at 25th District

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohanson parkpolice involved shootingsentencingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingpolice officer shot
POLICE SHOOTING
Man found guilty in fatal Rockford shooting of McHenry County deputy
No complete bodycam footage of deadly CPD shooting in Ford City: COPA
Woman killed in Oak Forest was having mental health crisis: family
Woman killed, officer injured in Oak Forest police-involved shooting
TOP STORIES
16 shot or hurt in NYC by gunman wearing gas mask, construction vest
Widow of disgraced Fox Lake police lieutenant faces sentencing | LIVE
'Ain't nobody in it': Police pull over driverless car in viral video
Jussie Smollettt releases new song, 'Thank You God'
Woman dies in Lincoln Park apartment fire
Video shows driver fleeing traffic stop, injuring 3
Couple found dead in Uptown apartment complex ID'd
Show More
Chicago White Sox opener at Guaranteed Rate Tuesday
Woman killed in Canaryville shooting ID'd
Girl 17, critically injured in shooting, crash near Chicago State
Coroner discovers bodies of parents, son at shooting range
Chicago Weather: Warmer Tuesday with isolated evening storms
More TOP STORIES News