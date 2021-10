CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have been wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood Friday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The shooting occurred in the 1200-block of North Mason Avenue, CFD said. Further information on the conditions of the two people shot were not immediately available.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as police SUVs cleared the area and SWAT units responded.Two people were seen walking out of a home with a child and they were taken into police custody.Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.