COPA releases video from Christmas Eve shootout involving off-duty Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released surveillance video Wednesday showing the moment a man stole an off-duty Chicago police officer's car before the two had a shootout this past Christmas Eve.

The officer was parked outside a Near West Side gas station to look under the hood of his vehicle. After the officer had a brief conversation with 41-year-old Mayco Mata at the gas station, Mata entered the officer's vehicle and drove off.

The officer chased on foot, and the vehicle eventually crashed. Investigators said as the officer approached, Mata pulled out a gun and opened fire on the officer.

The officer returned gunfire before Mata took off. Neither the officer nor Mata were hit by gunfire.

Mata was eventually arrested and charged with several felonies, including attempted murder.