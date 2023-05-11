WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

COPA releases video from Christmas Eve shootout involving off-duty Chicago police officer

By WLS logo
Thursday, May 11, 2023 12:06AM
COPA releases video from Christmas Eve off-duty CPD officer shootout
EMBED <>More Videos

COPA released surveillance video showing the moment a man stole an off-duty Chicago police officer's car before the two had a shootout this past Christmas Eve.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released surveillance video Wednesday showing the moment a man stole an off-duty Chicago police officer's car before the two had a shootout this past Christmas Eve.

The officer was parked outside a Near West Side gas station to look under the hood of his vehicle. After the officer had a brief conversation with 41-year-old Mayco Mata at the gas station, Mata entered the officer's vehicle and drove off.

RELATED | Chicago shooting: 1 charged after shootout with off-duty CPD officer, police say

The officer chased on foot, and the vehicle eventually crashed. Investigators said as the officer approached, Mata pulled out a gun and opened fire on the officer.

The officer returned gunfire before Mata took off. Neither the officer nor Mata were hit by gunfire.

Mata was eventually arrested and charged with several felonies, including attempted murder.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW