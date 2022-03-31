Chicago police officer injured, SWAT responds after suspect barricades himself inside Pullman house

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was injured early Thursday morning during a SWAT situation in which shots were fired in Pullman, according to CPD.Officers responded to a shots fired call about 1:20 a.m. in the 900-block of East 104th Street and tried to pull over a vehicle matching the description of the suspects involved, Chicago police said.Two male suspects got out of the vehicle, and one was immediately taken into custody. A weapon was recovered, CPD said.The second suspect led officers on a chase before barricading himself in a nearby residence, according to CPD.Before he entered the residence, he fired shots toward officers, CPD said. Police returned fire, but no one was hit.A SWAT team was called and took the suspect into custody without incident.One officer suffered minor cuts to his right hand and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.