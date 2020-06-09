Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in Brighton Park on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the leg early Tuesday in Brighton Park on the South Side, police said.
According to police, around 3:15 a.m. the officer was shot in the right leg near the 3900-block of S. Artesian Avenue.
The officer was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
Police said the officer was off-duty at the time.
It's unclear if the officer fired shots at the suspect as well.
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
On Monday, another Chicago police officer was shot in Austin.
According to police, around 12:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired during a domestic dispute in the 500-block of North Leamington Avenue.
The suspect fired a shot at an officer standing at the top of the stairs, hitting him in the shoulder, police said.
The officer's protective vest stopped the bullet and the officer returned fire, but no one was hit.
That suspect now faces a felony charge of attempted murder and a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Chicago police said.
