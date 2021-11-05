chicago shooting

CPD officer charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting of her husband, also an officer

EMBED <>More Videos

CPD officer charged in fatal shooting of her husband, also an officer

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her husband, also an officer, during a struggle in their Northwest Side home earlier this week.

Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, was arguing with her husband in the 8500-block of West Winona Street Tuesday evening when one of them took out a gun and they began fighting over it, according to police.

The husband, 44, suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital, police said in a brief statement.

Chicago police shooting: CPD officer fatally shot by wife in home near O'Hare, sources say

His name has not been released by the police department or the Cook County medical examiner's office, which has also not released results of an autopsy, saying the cause of death was "pending police investigation."

The police department released the wife's name and charges in a brief statement late Thursday with no other details.

Villasenor was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoo'haredeadly shootingfatal shootingcopapolice officer shotofficer injuredpolice involved shootingpolice officer injuredchicago shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingmanslaughteroff duty officerchicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2 teens shot in Avalon Park, police say
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot by spouse, sources say
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse trial witness testimony continues | LIVE
Girl, 2, killed in Harvey shooting ID'd
2 dead in dramatic shootout near upscale Cancun resorts
Chicago employees get paid time off Nov. 12 to get kids vaccinated
Charges in fatal hit and run of Aurora teen
IL reports 2,942 COVID cases, 23 deaths
Potato named Doug could be world's largest
Show More
Murder trial opens for 3 men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery
Colin Powell remembered at funeral in Washington | LIVE
DA convenes new special grand jury to investigate Trump Organization
Vigil held for boy, 13, killed while trick-or-treating in Hammond
Daylight saving time: Everything to know about 2021 time change
More TOP STORIES News