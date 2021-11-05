CPD officer charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting of her husband, also an officer

Jacqueline Villasenor, 39, was arguing with her husband in the 8500-block of West Winona Street Tuesday evening when one of them took out a gun and they began fighting over it, according to police.
The husband, 44, suffered a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital, police said in a brief statement.
His name has not been released by the police department or the Cook County medical examiner's office, which has also not released results of an autopsy, saying the cause of death was "pending police investigation."
The police department released the wife's name and charges in a brief statement late Thursday with no other details.
Villasenor was charged with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter and was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
