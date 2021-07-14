Chicago police share video of gunman who shot, injured 2 officers dispersing crowd in Austin

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are sharing video of a gunman who shot two officers who were trying to break up a crowd in the city's Austin neighborhood Monday morning. They are asking the public for help identifying him.

At about 1:45 a.m. in the 100-block of North Long Avenue, police said a female commander and a male sergeant were on patrol when police said they tried to disperse a large crowd shooting fireworks. The commander and sergeant then heard shots and felt pain, police said.

The commander was shot in the foot and the sergeant was shot in the leg. Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

More than 70 shot in Chicago weekend violence

"As you know, there's been a lot of large crowd gatherings tonight, a lot of celebratory fireworks going off, kind of spontaneous," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. "They were dispersing a crowd when they heard shots and felt pain. Not sure if they targeted or whether this was people celebrating shooting in the air, shooting indiscriminately."

A witness who wants to remain anonymous said, "And they were standing by one car, and there was a loud pop and everyone started running and the police officer fell to the ground....And then the other police officer had ... and everyone was screaming... someone was screaming 'they shot the police officer, they shot the police officer.'"

No one is in custody.
