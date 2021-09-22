CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police arrested a man after they said shots were fired at officers in the Rogers Park neighborhood Tuesday night.
Officers were in the 1500-block of West Jonquil Terrace at about 9:27 p.m. when the shots were fired at them, police said.
Chicago shootings: 56 shot, 9 fatally, in weekend violence
No one was injured by the gunfire and Chicago police officers did not return fire, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. Area Three detectives are investigating.
Chicago police shooting: Family of man killed by CPD want to know why deadly force was used
Chicago shooting: Shots fired at police officers in Rogers Park; 1 in custody
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News