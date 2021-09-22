Chicago shooting: Shots fired at police officers in Rogers Park; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police arrested a man after they said shots were fired at officers in the Rogers Park neighborhood Tuesday night.Officers were in the 1500-block of West Jonquil Terrace at about 9:27 p.m. when the shots were fired at them, police said.No one was injured by the gunfire and Chicago police officers did not return fire, police said.The suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. Area Three detectives are investigating.