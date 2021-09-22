Chicago shooting: Shots fired at police officers in Rogers Park; 1 in custody

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Shots fired at CPD officers in Rogers Park; 1 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police arrested a man after they said shots were fired at officers in the Rogers Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers were in the 1500-block of West Jonquil Terrace at about 9:27 p.m. when the shots were fired at them, police said.

Chicago shootings: 56 shot, 9 fatally, in weekend violence

No one was injured by the gunfire and Chicago police officers did not return fire, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Chicago police shooting: Family of man killed by CPD want to know why deadly force was used
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parkchicago shootingchicago crimechicago police department
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in Chatham shooting, CPD says
Body found confirmed to be Gabby Petito, death ruled a homicide
Waves up to 18 feet possible in Lake Michigan Wednesday
Brazil's health minister tests positive for COVID at U.N.
Palatine dog attack victims sue owner, village after 3rd attack
Dozens of Oswego school bus drivers call out of work
Willie Garson, known for 'Sex and the City,' dies at 57
Show More
White Sox could clinch division championship Wednesday
Mega Millions ticket worth $432 million sold in New York
Chicago Weather: Cool, windy with lake effect rain Wednesday
Benet Academy hires coach after deferring job offer over gay marriage
McHenry mom shares story after nearly dying of COVID while pregnant
More TOP STORIES News