SWAT called after gunman shoots at police in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO -- A SWAT team was called to East Garfield Park after someone fired shots at Chicago police officers Friday morning.A person fired shots at police before running into a building around 9:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Fulton Boulevard, police said. No officer was injured, but several rounds struck a squad car.SWAT was called to the scene as officers investigated the shooting, police said.As if 4 p.m. the situation was over with no one in custody, police said.One officer was taken to a local hospital for observation, but no officers in the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.An investigation by Area Four Detectives is ongoing.