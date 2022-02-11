chicago shooting

SWAT called after gunman shoots at police in East Garfield Park

EMBED <>More Videos

SWAT called after gunman shoots at police in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO -- A SWAT team was called to East Garfield Park after someone fired shots at Chicago police officers Friday morning.

A person fired shots at police before running into a building around 9:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Fulton Boulevard, police said. No officer was injured, but several rounds struck a squad car.

SWAT was called to the scene as officers investigated the shooting, police said.

As if 4 p.m. the situation was over with no one in custody, police said.

One officer was taken to a local hospital for observation, but no officers in the shooting, according to the Chicago Police Department.

An investigation by Area Four Detectives is ongoing.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoeast garfield parkchicago shootingchicago crimeswatchicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Man charged in 2021 shooting death of beloved South Side dance coach
Suspect due in court 5 months after West Side shootout
Charges filed in West Side shootout that Lightfoot, Foxx clashed over
Late Chicago South Sider's legacy kept alive through local nonprofit
TOP STORIES
Antioch man still missing weeks after Libertyville crash
Stolen backhoe used to smash open ATM in Rogers Park
Stevenson students walk out in protest over school masks
Purdue student felt like George Floyd during arrest, lawyer says
Ohio mayor suggests ice fishing could lead to prostitution: VIDEO
Relatives remember Frida Kahlo ahead of Chicago exhibit opening
'They tried to kill me': Hate crime probe after Fedex driver shot at
Show More
Chicago actor Brandon Stalling stars in 'Hairspray'
Quick Tip: How to avoid online dating scams ahead of Valentine's Day
Chicago Weather: Snow showers early
Man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths pleads not guilty
Russia could invade Ukraine within the week, US says
More TOP STORIES News