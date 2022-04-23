Chicago shootings: 11 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after a fight in Bronzeville on the South Side. About 1 p.m., the male was inside a home in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, when he was shot in the chest after getting into a fight with another male, Chicago police said. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released. Police are investigating.
Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in the Near West Side. The group was on the sidewalk about 3:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Wilcox Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was taken in good condition to West Suburban Hospital, police said. Another man, 28, was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A male, whose age wasn't known, was also shot and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition wasn't known. Area Four detectives are investigating.
A woman was found shot inside a car Saturday morning in Parkway Gardens on the South Side. Officers saw a male open fire in the 6400 block of South King Drive about 1:30 a.m. and later found a 26-year-old woman shot inside a car, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. She was in good condition. Officers attempted to chase the gunman but lost sight of him, officials said. No one was in custody.
Last weekend, one person was killed and 16 people were wounded in gun violence incidents across the city.
Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)