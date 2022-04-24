Chicago shootings: 35 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

Sunday
A man was shot and killed after an argument Sunday morning in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The man, 57, was arguing with someone in the 400-block of South Pulaski Road about 4:45 a.m. when he was shot multiple times throughout the body, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn't been released yet. Police say the shooter entered a car and fled the scene. No one was in custody. The man is the fifth person killed in West Garfield Park so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. Four people were killed in the community last year in the same period.
A 17-year-old girl was found shot early Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side. The teen was found in the rear of a house in the 3600-block of West Douglas Boulevard about 1:10 a.m. with gunshot wounds to both of her legs, Chicago police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.
Saturday
A man was fatally shot Saturday night in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. Officers responding to the shooting found Alexis Daniel Velazquez Guadarrama, 26, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 6200-block of South Francisco Avenue just after 11:30 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A person of interest was taken into custody. The man is the sixth person killed in Chicago Lawn so far this year, according to Sun-Times data. The community had five murders last year in the same period.
A man was shot and critically wounded following an altercation Saturday night in River North on the Near North Side. The man, believed to be in his 20s, confronted the gunman regarding a previous incident in the 100-block of West Hubbard Street about 10 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said. Detectives were still investigating the previous incident that caused the confrontation. No one was in custody.
A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side. The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 7:25 p.m. in the 2400-block of West 25th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. He was shot in the chest and was taken by a family member to a nearby hospital in good condition, police said. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Two men were killed and two more were wounded in a drive-by shooting on the South Side Saturday evening, Chicago police said. The four men were on the sidewalk in the 1900-block of West Garfield Boulevard at about 7:31 p.m. when a vehicle gray in color drove by and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victims, police said. A 42-year-old man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Another man, 48 years old, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 24-year-old man was shot in the back and the left arm. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. Another man of an unknown age was shot and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in an unknown condition, police said. Police did not provide further information about the incident. Area One Detectives are investigating.
A person was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after a fight in Bronzeville on the South Side. About 1 p.m., the male was inside a store in the 4700-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, when he was shot in the chest after getting into a fight with another male, Chicago police said. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released. Police are investigating.
Three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon in the Near West Side. The group was on the sidewalk about 3:35 p.m. in the 1400-block of West Wilcox Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and was taken in good condition to West Suburban Hospital, police said. Another man, 28, was struck in the shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A male, whose age wasn't known, was also shot and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition wasn't known. Area Four detectives are investigating.
A woman was found shot inside a car Saturday morning in Parkway Gardens on the South Side. Officers saw a male open fire in the 6400-block of South King Drive about 1:30 a.m. and later found a 26-year-old woman shot inside a car, Chicago police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. She was in good condition. Officers attempted to chase the gunman but lost sight of him, officials said. No one was in custody.
Last weekend, one person was killed and 16 people were wounded in gun violence incidents across the city.
