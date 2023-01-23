2 critically wounded in robbery, Princeton Park shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago violence: 1 man shot in chest, other in armpit, CPD said

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side.

The men, 22 and 23, were near a parking lot about 6:55 p.m. in the 8400-block of South Holland Road when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair's property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.

The younger man was struck in the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said. The older man was struck in the armpit and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was also in critical condition.

No one was in custody.

